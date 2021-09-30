Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stake Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,660,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $9,583,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 429.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of WPRT opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.20. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.