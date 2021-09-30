Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $5.26. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 25,730 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,375,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 65.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHLM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

