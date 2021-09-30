WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0013

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.78 or 0.00440081 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

