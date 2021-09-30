Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

MRW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of MRW stock traded down GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 295.03 ($3.85). 12,562,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,590,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -245.93. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.66.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

