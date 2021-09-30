Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,898. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $116.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

