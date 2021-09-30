World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Up to $32.96

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $35.02. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 206 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.