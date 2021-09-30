Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.31. 14,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,798. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $75.45.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WOR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.