Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.