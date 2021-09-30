Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

XYIGF stock remained flat at $$3.06 during midday trading on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

