Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.82

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.82 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.