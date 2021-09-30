XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.27.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $81.27 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.