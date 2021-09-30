Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,999 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $211.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.24.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

