Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $251.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.84. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.20.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

