Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Alleghany by 16.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:Y opened at $627.81 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $514.43 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

