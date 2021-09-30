Xponance Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 37.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 34.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 45.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.0% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

