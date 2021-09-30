Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 2.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

