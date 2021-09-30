Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,059 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

