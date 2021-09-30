YEE 24-Hour Volume Hits $794,699.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One YEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. YEE has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $794,699.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00118379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00168739 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.