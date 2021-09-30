Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,519,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 201,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

YEXT opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

