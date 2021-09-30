Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 37% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $3.35 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00102499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.60 or 0.99658104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.35 or 0.06821115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00773273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

