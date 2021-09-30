Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 395,785 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments makes up approximately 0.6% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 1.23% of Veeco Instruments worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,758. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.89 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

