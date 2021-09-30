Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report sales of $132.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $531.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $546.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $518.60 million, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $530.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Merchants has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.