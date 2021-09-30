Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $101.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.63 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $94.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $447.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million.

Several analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

GLNG traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

