Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report sales of $343.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.20 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $275.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.10. 386,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

