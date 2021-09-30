Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $530.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.41 million and the lowest is $511.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

SEAS opened at $55.97 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $792,813 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

