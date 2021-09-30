Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post sales of $126.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.14 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $125.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $500.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

