Zacks: Analysts Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.51.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 187.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

