Zacks: Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.09). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PlayAGS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.