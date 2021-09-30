Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post $7.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.98 million to $35.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

