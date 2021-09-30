Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post $7.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.98 million to $35.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.