Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.03 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $16.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.43. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $90.90 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.