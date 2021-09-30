Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce sales of $6.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.73 billion and the lowest is $6.43 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.75 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $230.36 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.76 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $240,526,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

