Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post sales of $55.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.98 million and the highest is $57.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $215.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.46 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $230.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.28 million to $241.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NXRT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 111,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,879. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

