Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NCNA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 84,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. NuCana has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NuCana by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 364,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.