Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.16. 52,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,301. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

