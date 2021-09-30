Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Snap reported sales of $678.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.87. 17,165,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,164,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. Snap has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

