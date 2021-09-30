Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Hold

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%. Analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

