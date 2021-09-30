Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JHG. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.92.

NYSE:JHG opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,773,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

