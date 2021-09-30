Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to Hold

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

Shares of KYCCF opened at $584.20 on Thursday. Keyence has a 1-year low of $437.00 and a 1-year high of $711.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.47.

Keyence Company Profile

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

