Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

NTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 67.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

