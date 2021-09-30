Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Hold

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $305.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repligen reported encouraging second quarter result, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. The company's product franchises continue to witness robust demand. The strong growth momentum from 2020 continued in the first half of 2021 on COVID-related tailwinds as well as organic growth. The trend is expected to continue in the second half. Moreover, its focus on acquisition to boost its core competencies is encouraging. Acquisitions completed in 2020 led to revenue growth during the first half of 2021, which will likely continue in the second half. The company also diversified its business into Process Analytics products by acquiring C Technologies in 2019. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, loss of patents for recombinant Protein A may increase competition for the Protein franchise and hurt sales.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

RGEN stock opened at $286.19 on Tuesday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $145.99 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 159.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Repligen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Repligen by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 25.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

