Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Strong Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.