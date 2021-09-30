Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Strong Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “
Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.37.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.