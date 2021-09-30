Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.