Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) to “Buy”

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get BYD alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYDDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

BYDDY opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91.

About BYD

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BYD (BYDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.