Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Hold

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citrix’s is well-positioned to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by pandemic-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike also bodes well in the long haul. The company is implementing several changes to its sales organization as well as go-to-market strategies in the second half of 2021 to boost its software as a service (SaaS) business. However, Citrix lowered its revenue outlook for 2021 due to negative impact from these organizational changes. The company’s performance is also being affected by time-consuming business transition to subscription-based model. A highly-leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and increasing competition are other persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.88.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,397. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citrix Systems by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,087.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.