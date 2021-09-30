Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Buy

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on GTY. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 94,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

