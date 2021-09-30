Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) to “Buy”

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

PLRX opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $592.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,275,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.