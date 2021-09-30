Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Hold

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

PRLB stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

