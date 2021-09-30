Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Buy

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.