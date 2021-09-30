Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to “Buy”

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. Analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

