Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Up 5.2%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 15,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,083,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zomedica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 241.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,366,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the second quarter valued at $11,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,881,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 447,236 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

